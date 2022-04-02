Zacks: Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.75). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Earnings History and Estimates for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

