Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. BTRS reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTRS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $7.70. 1,146,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.38. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BTRS by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BTRS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BTRS by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.