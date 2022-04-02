Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $45.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $51.57 billion. Chevron posted sales of $32.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $187.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.23 billion to $213.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $180.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.03 billion to $222.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,795,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,777,873. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

