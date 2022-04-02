Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.90. Equitable posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equitable.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,582,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,644. Equitable has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.