Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEEL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, insider Raj Mehra acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,666.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 492.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEEL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,837. The company has a current ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

