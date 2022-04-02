Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $411.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $411.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the lowest is $387.40 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $398.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,771. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after buying an additional 2,383,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,785,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

