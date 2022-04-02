Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRC. StockNews.com began coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 179,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.12. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 2.6% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

