Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) will post sales of $26.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.73 million to $50.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $81.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.93 million to $102.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $123.76 million, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $336.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $2.84 on Monday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 514,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,705. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $102,098.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,133 shares of company stock worth $2,074,983. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,736,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,029.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after buying an additional 549,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

