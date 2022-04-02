Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will report sales of $401.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $416.00 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $343.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EXP stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.97. The stock had a trading volume of 576,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average is $146.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $169.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.
Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
