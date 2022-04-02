Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will report sales of $401.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $416.00 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $343.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.97. The stock had a trading volume of 576,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average is $146.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

