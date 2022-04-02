Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will post $13.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.01 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $14.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $54.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.51 billion to $56.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.64 billion to $57.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.77.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,897. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

