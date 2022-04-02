Zacks: Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $14.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $80.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.58 million to $99.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.33 million, with estimates ranging from $64.56 million to $123.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

TBPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

