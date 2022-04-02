Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $42.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,676,000 after acquiring an additional 599,484 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,052,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,115,000 after buying an additional 85,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,634,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,277,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

