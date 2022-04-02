Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to Sell

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of VAPO opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $377.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

