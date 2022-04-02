Zacks Investment Research Lowers NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

