Zacks Investment Research Lowers Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park National will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,598,000 after buying an additional 23,458 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Park National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,431,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Park National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Park National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.