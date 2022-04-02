Zacks Investment Research Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.93.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.24. Polaris has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

