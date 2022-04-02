Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

BANC stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Banc of California by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

