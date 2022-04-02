Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BHB opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $432.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.84. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

