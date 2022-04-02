Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to “Buy”

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.66. 1,239,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,658. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

