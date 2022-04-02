Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HPP. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $226,268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,823,000 after acquiring an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $5,678,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

