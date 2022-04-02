Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Soligenix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Soligenix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 103.87% and a negative net margin of 1,663.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soligenix by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,253 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Soligenix by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,831 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

