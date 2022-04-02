Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

