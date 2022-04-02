Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.00403787 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00091212 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00111592 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000092 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007506 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

