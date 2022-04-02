Zelira Therapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, April 18th (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF)

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. The 1-175 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 18th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDAF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Zelira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
