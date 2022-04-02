Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,326. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.10.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zendesk by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after acquiring an additional 505,630 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,413,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,918,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,247,000 after purchasing an additional 78,682 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.