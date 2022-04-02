Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.10. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

