Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.30 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

