Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $4,648,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,012. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average of $192.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

