Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,438 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 360,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,626. The company has a market cap of $768.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

