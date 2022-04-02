Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $22.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 1,455,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,553. Zuora has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,364 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $169,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,682. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zuora by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.