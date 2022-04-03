-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $306,104,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,301,000. Finally, Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,153. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

