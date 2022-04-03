$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Utz Brands posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

In other Utz Brands news, CFO Ajay Kataria purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cary Devore acquired 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,565 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $15.48. 311,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

