$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Utz Brands posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Utz Brands news, CFO Ajay Kataria purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cary Devore acquired 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,565 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $15.48. 311,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $30.09.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
