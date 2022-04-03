-$0.09 EPS Expected for Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $160,671,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Markforged by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,592,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKFG opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Markforged has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

