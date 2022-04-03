-$0.11 EPS Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Motus GI also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS remained flat at $$0.36 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 248,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,008. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 654.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,696 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

