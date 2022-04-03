-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Luminar Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,150 and have sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,953 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 724,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

