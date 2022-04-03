-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $817.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

