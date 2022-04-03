-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HashiCorp.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95.

HashiCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HashiCorp (HCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.