-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HashiCorp.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
