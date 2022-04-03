-$0.30 EPS Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.31). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05.

KZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,388,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 734,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 4,967.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 633,215 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 25.77 and a quick ratio of 25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.