$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.53. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CODI opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

