$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.35.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEY opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

