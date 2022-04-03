$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. 9,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $432.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

