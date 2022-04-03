$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GEO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,087,000 after buying an additional 1,461,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,986,000. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 166.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 852,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 533,344 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 2,708,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $813.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

