$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.95. 650,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,910. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.