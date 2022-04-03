$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.95. 650,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,910. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

