$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.51. Marathon Oil reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,426,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,136,461. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.