$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. 577,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,073. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after acquiring an additional 141,772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.