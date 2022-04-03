$1.26 EPS Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities also posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.25.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $5.88 on Friday, reaching $181.17. The stock had a trading volume of 624,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,799. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $150.55 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

