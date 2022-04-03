$107.99 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will report $107.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.72 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $429.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $434.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $487.98 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $516.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

CGC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,011,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,004. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $5,257,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after buying an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.