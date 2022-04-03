10,750 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,750 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 313,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 145,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

KRP stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

