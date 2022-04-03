$11.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) to announce $11.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.32 billion and the highest is $11.75 billion. Oracle reported sales of $11.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $44.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.10 billion to $45.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. Oracle has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

