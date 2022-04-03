$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to report $12.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $12.50 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMST stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $20.36. 3,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

